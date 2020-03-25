Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

We All Need To Do Our Bit - BusinessNZ & CTU Call On Kiwi Workplaces To Do Our Best

Wednesday, 25 March 2020, 8:35 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The Council of Trade Unions and BusinessNZ are calling on all Kiwi businesses to do the right thing and do everything possible they can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and simultaneously maintain jobs as best we can through this very disruptive period

"Good Employers are working hard to support their staff through these very challenging times and ensuring they do all they can to protect jobs and stay connected during the lock-down. That means taking up the Government’s support packages to enable staff to take sick leave, isolate, work from home if they can, and stopping business operations if they are not an essential service," said Kirk Hope, Chief Executive of BusinessNZ.

"The Government doing its bit with wage subsidies, loan assistance and sick leave support. Working people are doing their bit through providing essential services and staying home. We are all relying on the dedication and expertise of those workers in essential services and we NZ owes them a debt of gratitude. Good employers are doing their bit by keeping operations going, supporting staff, and working on strategies so staff can stay employed. And we are all trying to stay connected," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"We will get though these difficult times, but it will require everyone to pull together including government, business, working people and their unions," Wagstaff said.

