Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Developers And Global Technology Leader NEC Team Up To Fight Spread Of COVID-19

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 9:37 am
Press Release: NEC New Zealand

Kiwis could be empowered to fight COVID-19 from their homes using an app developed by world-leading facial recognition provider NEC Corporation and NZ software developers.

“iQuarantine” is a mobile check-in and case management system that allows users to report their location and health status up to three times a day from their own homes.

“We’re all aware of the escalating events around us and the potential impact on New Zealand’s infrastructure, and capacity to deliver healthcare services in particular,” said Steven Graham, Head of Innovation and Transformation at NEC New Zealand Ltd.

“As this Covid-19 crisis began to unfold, I started working with three Wellington-based organisations to set up a team to run a design and build process to have a solution ready to go before the end of the month.

“Thanks to the hard work of our partners at Fronde and Alphero “iQuarantine” is now ready to help everyday Kiwis work with health services to halt the spread of COVID-19.”

Graham says by helping Kiwis to monitor themselves, and providing health information remotely, iQuarantine could significantly reduce the burden on NZ’s healthcare infrastructure.

“We know that the ability to maximise time and resources will be a critical success factor for Community Based Assessment Centres, District Health Boards, and the Ministry of Health, as they grapple with what’s likely to be unprecedent demand on their people, and services,” Graham said.

“We want to help health professionals focus first on those in most need, while leaving those who are healthy and/or not affected by COVID-19 to continue to self-monitor.

“One of the biggest risks we face as a nation is the prospect of our emergency services and Healthline phone lines being overwhelmed.

“Whether they are in the office, clinic, at home or on the road, health service professionals can use our app to gain access and insights that could help them save thousands of lives,” said Graham.

iQuarantine uses NEC Corporation’s facial recognition software, which last year was ranked first overall by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in its Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), after registering the faces of 12 million people.

Using NEC facial recognition technology and push notifications, the iQuarantine app prompts people to check in three times a day, confirming who they are, their location and current health status.

When a user notifies health services they are ‘ok’, an update is automatically made in the iQuarantine Case Management Portal powered by world-leading CRM provider Salesforce.

Secure data storage is provided by Amazon Web Services, a global leader in cloud services.

“Supported by the advanced artificial technology of Amazon Connect, which includes chat-bots that can ask and answer basic health related questions, iQuarantine can do a lot to ease the pressure on frontline health and emergency services,” says Steven Graham.

“iQuarantine is a highly-scalable, crowd-first approach, based on a great mobile-first user experience.”

The smartphone app is easy to use for both those in self-isolation and health professionals.

It helps users track the number of days they have been in self-isolation, and will alert them through a push notification immediately if there is any change to the COVID-19 alert level.

Health services can also use the app in the field to update case information in real-time.

Using the iQuarantine Case Management Portal, health services can easily access individual case information, including the status and priority of those in self-isolation.

Find out more about NEC’s world-leading facial recognition software.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NEC New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 