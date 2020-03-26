InterSystems Recognised For Second Year In A Row With 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Sydney, Australia, March 26, 2020 – InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced that it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Operational Database Management Systems (ODBMS). This is the second time in 14 months that InterSystems has been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice analyzes more than 330,000 reviews across more than 340 markets posted to Gartner Peer Insights. These reviews are based on direct peer experiences purchasing, implementing, and operating a solution. In markets with sufficient data available, Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors who are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers’ Choice distinction.

InterSystems data platform software has 113 verified reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights site and a 4.7 / 5.0 rating as of March 20, 2020 based on reviews from the last 12 months in the Operational Database Management Solutions market. The company was also named in the Leaders’ Quadrant in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Solutions, which is based on analyst opinion research.

InterSystems recently released the latest version of its market-leading data management software, InterSystems IRIS® data platform. The software helps customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by powering machine learning-enabled applications that connect data and application silos, with higher performance and reliability, and with lower total cost of ownership.

“With each update to InterSystems IRIS, we strive to make our customers and partners more successful by providing the critical enabling technology, solutions, and high-touch support to power their digital transformation initiatives,” said Scott Gnau, head of Data Platforms at InterSystems. “We believe being named a Customers’ Choice for Operational Database Management Systems (ODBMS) is a testament to our commitment to customer and partner success, fueling our continued innovation and solidifying our position as the go-to data platform for developers worldwide.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in the Operational Database Management Systems by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

