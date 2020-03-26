Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Waives PayClip Monthly Fees To Support COVID-impacted SMEs

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 2:58 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced today that monthly fees for its PayClip product will be waived for the next month.

BNZ General Manager SME and Enterprise Partnerships, Karna Luke, says, “The lockdown is affecting all businesses, but particularly small and micro-businesses who rely on PayClip to do all their transactions.

“With no ability to see customers face-to-face for the next month at least, there’s effectively no revenue for these businesses and waiving PayClip fees will mean one less outgoing to worry about as they shore up their financial position to weather the lockdown,” says Luke.

PayClip is a portable payment solution that integrates with a customer’s mobile phone to allow people to take payments via EFTPOS and Credit Card on the spot. There are no long-term contracts, rather customers pay a $30 fee, excluding GST, per device per month.

The waiver will be in place for at least the next month and means businesses who rely on it ordinarily will not need to cancel their subscription during the lockdown.

Other support measures available to BNZ business customers include:

  • Waiving all contactless debit transaction fees for SMEs for three months from 20 March 2020
  • BNZ bankers can provide immediate access to funds to help with short-term cashflow needs.
  • Extensions of Trade Credit
  • Overdraft rates reduced by 1%
  • Online, 24/7 capability to apply for business lending up to $100K without additional security.
  • Apply online for up to $100,000 of lending
  • Principal repayment holidays
  • Extension of term lending periods
  • Short term loans
  • Hardship loans
  • Business credit card options
  • ‘Interest Only’ options on a case-by-case basis

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 