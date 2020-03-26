Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ Welcomes AML Guidance For During COVID-19 Lockdown Period

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 5:26 pm
Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “We welcome the clear and concise guidance that has been issued today by the Reserve Bank, FMA and DIA in relation to how the real estate profession should deal with AML and CDD for both current and new customers.

“We will be sharing this information with our members and providing them with further support during the lockdown period should they have any questions in relation to AML and CDD.

“We also heed the advice around being extra vigilant during this lockdown period as criminals may look to take advantage of the unpresented situation the industry is facing at the moment and will be sure to highlight this to real estate professionals around the country.”

