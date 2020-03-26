Rubrik Appoints Jamie Humphrey As Country Manager & GM A/NZ

Former Nutanix head to drive Rubrik’s further expansion in A/NZ

Melbourne, Australia, March 26, 2020 — Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ company, today announced the appointment of Jamie Humphrey as the company’s new Country Manager & GM for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). In this role, Humphrey will be responsible all aspects of go-to-market for driving Rubrik’s further expansion in A/NZ.

Humphrey takes on the A/NZ role following the move by former Country Manager Luke McGoldrick to Account Executive for Alliances.

Based in Melbourne, Humphrey will report directly to Rubrik’s Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan, Kamal Brar.

“As we further accelerate our growth and investment in A/NZ region, Jamie will be focused on expanding our presence to serve our customers on the journey to hybrid cloud,” said Brar. “The A/NZ market has some of the most innovative customers and partners that are rapidly changing their cloud data management strategies to address business needs relating to multi-cloud governance, security and orchestration, all areas where Rubrik continues to accelerate time to value. I’m excited to have Jamie lead our next phase of growth and work closely with Luke and team.”.

Humphrey joins Rubrik from enterprise cloud computing company Nutanix where he most recently managed the A/NZ operations. He previously held the role of OEM Alliances Leader, Asia Pacific and Japan at Nutanix. Humphrey has also held management roles at Datacore Software and Dell and originally joined the IT vendor community following a spell in IT at Queensland Health.

“Australian and New Zealand enterprises are accelerating their adoption of cloud and many not only struggle to handle the massive amounts of data they now store in their clouds, but are lost as to how they can keep business running amid a crisis or shutdown, including during cyber breaches,” said Jamie Humphrey, Country Manager & GM A/NZ, Rubrik. “I look forward to working with Luke, Kamal and the team to help these organisations optimise their cloud transformations through safe and simple management of, and access to, their data.”

