Statement From Antares Restaurant Group

Friday, 27 March 2020, 8:17 am
Press Release: Antares Restaurant Group

At Burger King New Zealand we are committed to supporting all our employees during this unprecedented time in New Zealand and we thank every single one of them for adapting so quickly to a constantly evolving work environment.

We have communicated to our team that we will be paying all employees at least 80% of their normal earnings and, for many, we will be paying 100% of their normal earnings.

About Antares Restaurant Group Limited

Antares Restaurant Group Limited owns and operates Burger King restaurants in New Zealand. Antares Restaurant Group Limited was formerly known as Burger King New Zealand and changed its name to Antares Restaurant Group Limited in September 2009. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

