Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Home Loan Deferments Applications Available Now

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 11:23 am
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced today it is ready to accept applications for home loan repayment deferment from its customers.

The scheme, announced yesterday by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, has been developed in conjunction with the Government, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and retail banks. It allows mortgage holders to apply for a deferment of principal and interest repayments for up to six months if their income has been affected by the economic disruption from COVID-19.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “We know customers are concerned about managing repayments on their home loans if their income is affected by the lockdown. BNZ is here to help while we all do our part to banish COVID-19 from our shores.”

Carter says the home loan repayment deferment provides another option for customers to manage their finances during lockdown.

He says, “In combination with lower rates, overdrafts and other relief measures in our customer support package, home loan repayment deferments will help give our customers peace of mind during this uncertain time.”

A deferment on repayments needs to be considered carefully, as interest will continue to accrue during the time payments are not being made.

Carter says people who apply will speak to a BNZ banker to make sure it’s the right option for them.

“When customers fill out the form, a BNZ banker will call them back as soon as possible to discuss their circumstances and ensure it’s right for their needs. Once confirmed the deferment will begin immediately,” says Carter.

Customers can access the form online at www.bnz.co.nz/covid19

Other support measures available to BNZ customers include:

For business customers:

  • Waiving all contactless debit transaction fees for SMEs for three months from 20 March 2020
  • BNZ bankers can provide immediate access to funds to help with short-term cashflow needs.
  • Extensions of Trade Credit
  • Overdraft rates reduced by 1%
  • Online, 24/7 capability to apply for business lending up to $100K without additional security.
  • Apply online for up to $100,000 of lending
  • Principal repayment holidays
  • Extension of term lending periods
  • Short term loans
  • Hardship loans
  • Business credit card options
  • ‘Interest Only’ options on a case-by-case basis
  • PayClip monthly fees waived for April

For personal customers:

  • Full pass through of 75bps OCR cut to floating home loan rates
  • Cuts to fixed home loan rates:
    • 3.09% p.a. fixed for 1 year (-40bps)
    • 3.05% p.a. fixed for 18 months (-34bps)
    • 3.35% p.a. fixed for 2 years (-20bps)
  • To support savers, a new 18-month special term deposit rate of 2.65% p.a. (up 25bps).
  • Hardship support available

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 