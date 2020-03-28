Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mitre 10 MEGA Pitches In To Help Out Wellington Night Shelter

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Mitre 10

Communal living in the Wellington Night Shelter has just been made safer for its regular residents who need to be in self-isolation – thanks to a mega helping hand from local businesses.

The communal set-up at the Wellington Night Shelter meant that it wasn’t suitable for self-isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

But on Friday, things started to look up for the charitable organisation. Mitre 10 MEGA stores in Petone, Upper Hutt and Porirua sourced and delivered 22 bar fridges and two freezers immediately to help safely accommodate residents.

After contacting several stores the previous day, Wellington City Council’s Community Safety Advisor Jonelle du Pont, eventually got through to Mitre 10’s support line in Auckland.

An hour later, Jonelle received a phone call from Mitre 10 Wellington region CEO, Cliff Lockyer who offered to source not only 22 fridges but two freezers as well.

“This phone call was a great lifeline to us. Without this assistance we would have been in a very desperate situation,” says Jonelle.

“It’s meant that residents will have access to their own fridge in their rooms and are able to self-isolate according to the alert level 4 Ministry of Health guidelines.”

The Mitre 10 MEGA team confirmed stock numbers the next day, and helped to organise an urgent delivery.

For Jonelle and her team, this assistance made their day and will potentially save lives.

“Within 24 hours of the first phone call, we had fridges and freezers delivered by 3pm the next day. It was a good day for the most vulnerable people in our community.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Mitre 10 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 