Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Essential Services Safely Provided At Port Nelson

Sunday, 29 March 2020, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Port Nelson Ltd

Under the State of Emergency declared by the government, Port Nelson is classed as an essential service and the port infrastructure is classed as critical infrastructure to continue current and future operations.

As an ‘essential service’, the port is required to continue key aspects of our necessary regional services, while ensuring the safety of our staff and sub-contractors. Where the Government has determined that goods can flow, then our focus is to make that happen safely.

Being an essential service is a privilege and a responsibility. It means we are able to assist our regional exporters, who are classed as ‘essential businesses’, to import and export what they need to supply the region, and the country. For those that are not classed as essential services, the port is working to safely unpack and store imported goods for distribution once the lockdown is lifted.

While all industries face their own impacts of COVID19, the fair-weather growing season has resulted in bumper crops for apples, kiwifruit and wine in the Top of the South. These crops are listed by Government as Essential Services. Port Nelson is continuing operations to get these containers out on the regular calls of the CMA CGM group through its ANL service, MSC, Maersk and Pacifica shipping lines. Where possible, the port is also looking to create additional space for the increased number of containers being exported this season.

Early advice from government permitted the removal of logs from wharves. This advice has now been tightened to permit log movement only if essential to clear space for the accumulation of imported containers and uncommitted containers. This is to avoid compromising the flow of containers related to essential services.

Essential services being imported through the port and safely out to supply our community include; the continued vital supply of fuel for the Top of the South and fertilizer for essential agriculture and horticulture businesses.

Food manufacturers such as Sealord and Talley’s, in the port’s seafood precinct, also continue to operate as a MPI approved ‘essential service’. Their land-based factory and vessel operations are operating under stringent COVID19 working practices.

Construction projects related to an essential service are considered an essential service. As a result, the Port’s Main Wharf Project continues. The Port is currently compromised in its ability to receive vessels greater than 245m without the completion of the project.

The safety of our staff and sub-contractors are our top priority as we undertake our important duties during Alert Level 4. The Port and our contracting partners have implemented strict procedures, tailored for each work activity. These procedures have been developed based on Ministry of Health guidelines, and generally exceed recommendations.

It is a privilege to continue to support our community and facilitate businesses in our region during these unprecedented times.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Port Nelson Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 