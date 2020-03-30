Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Healthy Food And Animals - Just What We Need

Monday, 30 March 2020, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Agcarm

 

 

The New Zealand public can be assured that the supply of healthy food is secure - aided by farmers, growers and vets having the supplies of animal medicine and crop protection products that they need.

Agcarm chief executive Mark Ross says that “in these difficult times, we can at least take comfort in having access to healthy food.

“Our farmers and growers are soldiering on to provide us with the fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat products we need, so that is one less thing to worry about.” Those who are helping them to do their jobs are also working hard to ensure that crops are abundant and animals are healthy.

“The government is doing a great job in managing this pandemic” says Ross “and our members play a critical part in this response by continuing to manufacture and distribute essential animal medicine and crop protection products.” As an industry, we are working with the Ministry for Primary Industries to ensure that company health and safety processes are robust during this critical time.

“We are fortunate that our animals are not subject to some of the conditions that other animals around the world are exposed to,” adds Ross.

Equally, our crop protection products are used by farmers – either in organic or synthetic form.

“Without pesticide manufacturers, more than half of our crops would be lost to pests and diseases.

