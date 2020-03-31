Financial Adviser Martin Hawes To Offer Free Advice Via Webinar

I have never known a time when people were so thirsty for financial advice. This crisis has hit KiwiSaver accounts and this has many people wondering what to do. There will be other effects, wide and deep.

In lockdown, I have found myself thinking how lucky I am – I have no major health problems, my family is similarly healthy, I have work and financially I am able to withstand pretty much anything this crisis throws at us.

I know that not everyone is so fortunate.

Wanting to help people in the way that I know best, I have decided to put on some webinars. These will be on how to manage your money in a financial crisis and I expect to do them for the time we are in lockdown.

The webinars are not sponsored and have no commercial intent. I have put them together at my own cost simply because I think there is great need at the moment.

The first seminar will be on Wednesday 1 April at 4pm and then every day at that time (except Sunday).

People wishing to join the webinar will need to register at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/115767985146761230

Martin Hawes is an Authorised Financial Adviser and has written 22 books on personal finance, retirement saving and trusts. He lives in Christchurch.

