Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial Adviser Martin Hawes To Offer Free Advice Via Webinar

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 9:10 am
Press Release: Martin Hawes

I have never known a time when people were so thirsty for financial advice. This crisis has hit KiwiSaver accounts and this has many people wondering what to do. There will be other effects, wide and deep.

In lockdown, I have found myself thinking how lucky I am – I have no major health problems, my family is similarly healthy, I have work and financially I am able to withstand pretty much anything this crisis throws at us.

I know that not everyone is so fortunate.

Wanting to help people in the way that I know best, I have decided to put on some webinars. These will be on how to manage your money in a financial crisis and I expect to do them for the time we are in lockdown.

The webinars are not sponsored and have no commercial intent. I have put them together at my own cost simply because I think there is great need at the moment.

The first seminar will be on Wednesday 1 April at 4pm and then every day at that time (except Sunday).

People wishing to join the webinar will need to register at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/115767985146761230

Martin Hawes is an Authorised Financial Adviser and has written 22 books on personal finance, retirement saving and trusts. He lives in Christchurch.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Martin Hawes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 