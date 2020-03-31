Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Brokers Responds To RNZ Rent Holiday Story

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: Property Brokers

Property Brokers is working with its clients and tenants during the Covid-19 lockdown to ensure that all cases are dealt with in a compassionate way.

A RNZ story yesterday claiming that Property Brokers advised landlords not to offer rent holidays is untrue.

When approached for comment on a landlord's claim that she had been discouraged

from offering a four-week rent holiday to a tenant, Property Brokers responded by recognising that these are trying and difficult circumstances for all.

Property Brokers has worked to adapt our internal business processes to adhere to the new guidelines imposed by the government. The level-4 restrictions in some cases have resulted in hardships, and as a result, some of our clients will require financial support from the

government.

As with all New Zealanders, we feel this is a time to come together as a nation, to support each other, and to look for ways to work through the coming weeks and months.

Our property managers have reached out to all our tenants and owners, encouraging to talk to us if they require support.

We are trying to maintain continuity with rental payments while providing guidance and support for tenants to seek financial support from the government. We appreciate every case is unique, so we are looking at all options to reduce financial stress for both landlords and tenants. This includes providing food vouchers, contribution to power bills, rent holidays and discounts.

This is a time for compassion; equally, it is a time to communicate clearly with all parties. No matter who we are working with, our number one priority is, and always will remain, our clients, staff and safety.

Along with all Kiwis, we are proud to do our part in helping to ensure that New Zealand beats this virus and are looking forward to being able to get back to our normal lives as soon as possible.

Bill Highet – CEO, Property Brokers

