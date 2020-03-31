Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

South Pacific Scaffolding Ltd - A Stellar Safety Record Going Back Over 25 Years

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: South Pacific Scaffolding

Over the last decade, there has been a boom in construction projects across Auckland. Our ever-expanding cityscape and the increasing demand for housing has seen suburbs and city blocks appear seemingly overnight. This high turnover of new developments has led us all to feel desensitized to the sight of a construction site. For most, it's just the usual thing we see on our daily commute.

But no matter how normalized it has become to be surrounded by construction, it is more important than ever for building companies to maintain safe standards. Worksite safety is a resource that cannot be thinly spread across projects. It has to be to a consistently high standard because the consequences of compromising it in favour of a quicker turnaround are deadly. Peoples' lives are on the line, and that far outweighs anything else.

It should be apparent then, that when it comes to finding a company to supply scaffolding to a construction project, selecting one with a proven track record and a priority for safety is imperative. A company that can supply the "bones" to your project while you rest assured that not only is everything being done efficiently and to your desired timeline, but safely and securely.

South Pacific Scaffolding has maintained safe standards since starting out in 1994, our two biggest clients have been with us the entire time. Our policy is to ensure excellence by encouraging employee participation and promoting the best practices guidelines in order to provide and maintain a safe and healthy workplace. We consider accident prevention and the safety of our employees a vital component of what has lead to the ongoing success of South Pacific Scaffolding.

Our staff training policy is designed to ensure that all new and existing staff are not only trained for all the tasks they undertake, but are also continually encouraged to upskill and be involved in the process of developing new systems and policies to maintain our stellar safety record.

We always ensure all hazards are identified and a safe work environment is created. The systems we have put in place to identify any substandard practices and conditions and will provide policies to correct these immediately. There is no room for cutting corners when it comes to creating a safe and secure worksite. Due to this, South Pacific Scaffolding has maintained an excellent safety record for the past 25 years.

No one wants their construction site's safety to be put to the test, but South Pacific Scaffolding provides you with the peace of mind that if it is to happen, your workers are in good hands.

