Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Opens 48 Branches On Thursday

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Online and contact-centre geared-up to help customers

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is open for business with online banking, digital tools, all smart ATMs, contact centres and 48 of its branches open this Thursday.

BNZ has confirmed a geographical spread of 48 branches will open Thursdays between 10am - 2pm for the period of the lockdown to provide basic banking services to those who are unable to use its online or telephone services.

The full list of branches (below) includes sites in all the major centres, in most regions and many rural towns, and follows BNZ launching a dedicated phone support team offering shorter wait times and specialised service to its customers aged 70+.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “BNZ is open for business. Online and digital banking are available 24/7, all our smart ATMs are operating and our contact centre is taking calls.

“We’ve got a wonderful team of people in select branches on Thursdays from 10am – 2pm during the lockdown for our customers who absolutely must see someone in person.

“During lockdown, our branches are for BNZ customers who need in person services or are unable to use online or telephone banking,” says Carter.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our people and our customers. Branches will be cleaned prior to and post opening, our staff will wear gloves, and we have measures in place to ensure a 2m distance will be maintained at all times,” he says.

Other essential health and safety protections in place will include:

  • Hand sanitizer for staff and customers
  • Controlled entry with outside triage and limited numbers allowed inside the branch at any one time
  • Floor markings to maintain physical distance
  • Sneeze guards

Carter says branch use will be reviewed at the close of business on Thursday to determine appropriate locations and opening times for the following week, and he encourages customers to check BNZ’s dedicated COVID-19 page online for regular updates.

Basic banking services provided by BNZ branches during lockdown are as follows:

Personal Customers:

  • Basic deposits and withdrawals
  • Setting up internet banking
  • Issuing branch cards and PIN cards

*Not available - large cash withdrawals (above $10k) and product queries (handled by BNZ’s contact centre)

Business Customers:

  • Small business transactions

*Not available - change orders and business deposits

Smart ATM:

  • Deposits (Coin, Notes, Cheques) in addition to standard withdrawal functionality
REGIONCITY / TOWNADDRESS
NorthlandWhangarei57 Bank Street
AucklandAlbanyShop 222, Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive
AucklandBotany500 Ti Rakau Drive
AucklandKerikeri67 Kerikeri Road
AucklandLink Drive4 Link Drive, Wairau Valley
AucklandManukau639 Great South Road
AucklandNew LynnShop 59, LynnMall, 3058 Great North Road
AucklandNewmarket330 Broadway, Newmarket
AucklandPonsonby328 Ponsonby Road
AucklandPukekohe177 King Street
WaikatoCambridge51 Victoria Street
HamiltonFrankton113 Commerce St
TaurangaCameron Road639 Cameron Rd
Bay of PlentyHastings117 Heretaunga Street
Bay of PlentyPapamoa26 Gravatt Rd
Bay of PlentyRotorua1176 Amohau St
Bay of PlentyWhakatane181 The Strand
King CountryTaumaranui101 Hakiaha St
King CountryOtorohonga21 Maniapoto Street
TaranakiHawera145 High Street
TaranakiNew Plymouth13 Devon Street E
Palmerston NorthPalmerston North84 The Square
WhanganuiWhanganui124 Victoria Ave
Manawatū-WhanganuiLevin215 Oxford Street
WellingtonMasterton193 Queen Street
WellingtonLeeston67 High Street
WellingtonLower HuttS101 Westfield Queensgate, Cnr Queens Drive and Bunny Street
WellingtonPorirua3 Cobham Court
WellingtonWaikanae44 Main Road
WellingtonWellington38 Willis Street
WellingtonKilbirnie32 Bay Road
NelsonNelson226 Trafalgar Street
West CoastGreymouth91 Mackay Street
ChristchurchHornby418 Main South Road
ChristchurchPapanuiS32 Northlands Mall, 55 Main North Road
ChristchurchRiccartonShop S140 Westfield Riccarton, Rotherham Street
CanterburyAkaroa73 Rue Lavaud
CanterburyAshburton304 East Street
CanterburyGeraldine18 Talbot Street
CanterburyMethven91 Main Street
CanterburyRangiora74 High Street
CanterburyTimaru247 Stafford Street
Dunedin  

 

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 