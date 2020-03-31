Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Minimum Wage Increase - Vital Support For Our Lowest Paid

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

On April 1 the minimum wage will increase $1.20 an hour $18.90 (currently $17.70).

"Within our society the people who are often paid the minimum wage are those working in roles such as supermarket workers, cleaners, rubbish collectors. These people have always done essential work to keep our society going. COVID-19 has shown us all what necessary work these people do, how essential their roles are, and how important it is that they feel valued in the contribution they make," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"There is so much uncertainty all around us as we adapt to life as a consequence of the COVID-19 virus. So it is especially good that there can be some certainty for low paid workers, that this government is delivering on its promise to increase the minimum wage."

"Employers should apply for the subsidy from government if they need it - let’s keep New Zealand working," Wagstaff said.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

