2020 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards – Finalists Announced
A record number of people gathered “virtually” from around the country a short time ago to hear the finalists in the 2020 NZ Hi-Tech Awards announced. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for the first time the Hi-Tech Awards finalists announcement was live streamed rather than announced at the planned physical events.
Entries this year have come from right across the country and this is reflected in the line-up of finalists this year, according to Erin Wansbrough, Chair of the Hi-Tech Trust, who says the standard of entries continues to grow every year.
“This year’s finalists span the full spectrum of the hi-tech sector and the country and the level of innovative tech products and solutions continues to astound us all. It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants.” says Wansbrough.
Several of the local and international judges have commented that the quality of the entrants is at an all-time high this year along with the volume of entries across many categories. They predict that the next phase of judging will prove even more challenging as they select the winners from such a strong pool of finalists.
The local judges are joined by a world class line up of international judges that include Bill Reichert, Pascal Finette, Rohit Shukla, Savannah Peterson, Claudia Batten, Katherine Corich, Craig Fenton, Axel Boye-Moler, Arama Kukutai, Kristy Traill, Emily Close, Pat Kenealy, Richard Keyse, Armand David, Jane Frankland and Andy Lark.
“The last few weeks have been particularly challenging for the judges as they have had to deal with all things Covid-19 related and also work their way through judging the Awards. We are truly thankful to all our judges both here in New Zealand and around the world who give of their own time to assist us with judging during this difficult period.” says Wansbrough.
With so much uncertainty around Covid-19 continuing to impact everybody the decision has been made that the up and coming panel judging will now take place remotely instead of the normal face-to-face judging. “We believe that it’s critical the Hi-Tech Awards programme continues but with the new restrictions on travel and gatherings in place a move to remote judging is a logical move. As with the announcement of the finalists we will lead by example as an industry and use the technology available to facilitate the final round of judging.” says Wansbrough.
The Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner scheduled for the 22nd of May will now take place later in the year and more details will be announced shortly.
The 2020 Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:
PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year
Crimson Education
ezyVet
Fingermark
Harmoney
Serko
Spidertracks
Coretex Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year
Fuel 50
JAVLN
RedShield
Taska Prosthetics
Tradify
NZ Growth Capital Partners Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year
Dawn Aerospace
Emergency Q
FileInvite
Joyous
IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award
Janene Crossan
Michelle Dickinson
Bruce Gordon
Mitchell Pham
Serge van Dam
Callaghan Innovation Maori Hi-Tech Company of the Year
Emergency Q
Kiwa Digital
NZ Trade Group
Plink Software
Duncan Cotterill Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award
Orbica
PaySauce
Raygun
RedShield
Rocos
Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award
Beca
Blackhawk
Darkscope International
Emergency Q
Orbica
Endace Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product Award
Dawn Aerospace
IMAGR
Manta5
Shotover Camera Systems
Tectonus
Paymark Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector by an Internationally Headquartered Company
Humanatix
IBM
NZTE Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector
BBC Technologies
Compac
PaySauce
Regen
Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever
Jamie Beaton
Ezel Kokcu
Michael Lovegrove
Terry Miller
Craig Piggott
Stefan Powell
Sian Simpson
Ian White
Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution
ArcActive
Mint Innovation
Tectonus
ATEED Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution
IMAGR
Umajin
Weta Workshop
Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good
BRANZ
Malaghan Institute
Precision Driven Health