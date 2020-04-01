Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tower Introduces Hardship Measures To Support Customers During COVID-19

Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: Tower Insurance

Tower recognises the challenging and extraordinary times facing everyone in New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and around the globe. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by COVID-19 and we acknowledge and thank those on the front line who are fighting the virus and delivering essential services.

Tower CEO, Richard Harding, says that as an essential service the company has a unique role to play in supporting customers and keeping the homes, cars and contents of Kiwis safe and protected.

"Our goal over the coming months is to make sure our customers can keep covering the things that are important to them.

"We know people might think about cancelling their insurance, but it is important to maintain cover because even a small accident can end up costing thousands. For example, the technology and sensors in modern cars means that even a small fender-bender in the car park can cost a lot more than many would expect.

"Winter is also just around the corner which means storms and wet weather are on the way and living in New Zealand means we’re always at risk of earthquake, which is why insurance remains so important for people.

"But we understand that these are challenging times and we want customers to know we are here to help them if they are facing financial stress.

"We have created dedicated teams to help customers restructure their insurance to make it more affordable if they need, this includes things like removing added benefits such as roadside assist and increasing excess payments. We also have payment deferral options for up to three months for people facing genuine hardship or where vulnerable people are at risk.

"We are fortunate to have recently implemented new digital technologies that enable customers to make claims, manage and renew their policies and talk directly with our specialist teams online, but any customers needing urgent support are encouraged to call us.

First and foremost though, Harding urges people to stay home, save lives and unite against COVID-19.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tower Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 