Tower Introduces Hardship Measures To Support Customers During COVID-19

Tower recognises the challenging and extraordinary times facing everyone in New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and around the globe. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by COVID-19 and we acknowledge and thank those on the front line who are fighting the virus and delivering essential services.

Tower CEO, Richard Harding, says that as an essential service the company has a unique role to play in supporting customers and keeping the homes, cars and contents of Kiwis safe and protected.

"Our goal over the coming months is to make sure our customers can keep covering the things that are important to them.

"We know people might think about cancelling their insurance, but it is important to maintain cover because even a small accident can end up costing thousands. For example, the technology and sensors in modern cars means that even a small fender-bender in the car park can cost a lot more than many would expect.

"Winter is also just around the corner which means storms and wet weather are on the way and living in New Zealand means we’re always at risk of earthquake, which is why insurance remains so important for people.

"But we understand that these are challenging times and we want customers to know we are here to help them if they are facing financial stress.

"We have created dedicated teams to help customers restructure their insurance to make it more affordable if they need, this includes things like removing added benefits such as roadside assist and increasing excess payments. We also have payment deferral options for up to three months for people facing genuine hardship or where vulnerable people are at risk.

"We are fortunate to have recently implemented new digital technologies that enable customers to make claims, manage and renew their policies and talk directly with our specialist teams online, but any customers needing urgent support are encouraged to call us.

First and foremost though, Harding urges people to stay home, save lives and unite against COVID-19.

