Dechra Seeks Clearance To Acquire Osurina From Elanco

The Commission has received a clearance application from Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dechra Limited and Dechra Veterinary Products LLC seeking clearance to acquire from Elanco Tiergesundheit AG its worldwide assets, rights and liabilities relating to Osurnia, a treatment for otitis in dogs.

Dechra is a UK-based global animal healthcare company that develops, manufactures and distributes healthcare treatments for a range of companion animals (such as cats and dogs) and production animals (such as pigs, poultry and cattle).

Elanco also develops, manufactures and distributes healthcare treatments for a range of different companion and production animals on a global basis.

In New Zealand, Dechra and Elanco overlap in the supply of products used in the treatment of otitis in dogs. Otitis is an inflammation of the external ear canal and it is a common affliction in dogs.

The Commission is currently considering an application from Elanco, which is seeking clearance to acquire Bayer AG’s animal health business which includes a treatment for otitis in dogs. We will consider the two applications in tandem.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

