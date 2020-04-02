Important Changes To The Ambit Business

Ambit would like to announce the appointment of Tim Warren to the position of CEO. Tim, co-founder (along with Gareth Cronin and Josh Comrie), most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer, and has an extensive background in leading teams through mature businesses.

Josh Comrie who was most recently in the CEO role, will continue to be involved on a part time basis in the business as Executive Director and Chair of the Ambit board.

“This change reflects the development of the Ambit business and while we find ourselves operating in an uncharted and unforeseen operating environment, I’m confident that the Ambit platform will continue to provide the value to, and connection with the end users of our customers - that is so uniquely valuable right now” said Tim.

Tim’s immediate focus is on the health of the Ambit team as well as the ongoing health and success of customers as Ambit continues to operate in unique times.

