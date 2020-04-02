Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Metering Installations Where Certifications Expire

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 11:23 am
Press Release: Electricity Authority

The COVID-19 response has made it difficult for approved test houses and metering equipment providers to maintain the certification of metering installations.

If certifications for grid exit point or grid connected generation metering are due to expire and cannot be recertified due to site access restrictions, the grid owner or grid connected generator can delay recertification, provided the following conditions are met:

a) the meter is remotely monitored for watchdog alarms, and remedial work is initiated if the alarms are activated; and

b) metered data is monitored for unexpected change; and

c) as soon as possible after the certification expires, the meter is changed and the metering installation recertified; and

d) after the meter is changed, the meter is calibration tested to determine the actual extent of any error and report the error change from the original certification testing to the Authority; and

e) during the uncertified period the metering equipment provider files a self-breach report with the Authority which should include a compliance plan. In the breach report they will confirm that metered data is monitored for unexpected change (as per b above).

We do not anticipate adverse impacts due to a short-term (3-6 months) delay on recertification.

If you have any questions please contact marketoperations@ea.govt.nz.

