Top 10 Finalists Announced In Hnry Awards

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Hnry

 Acclaimed FinTech company Hnry has announced ten finalists for the inaugural Hnry Awards - an open competition aiming to recognise independent creative talent in New Zealand.

Hnry has decided to press ahead with the awards at a time when the independent-earner economy is more topical than ever before, amid the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown. The finalists were chosen by a panel of renowned industry judges who considered hundreds of creative entries on the theme of independent earning - and what that means to the entrant.

Public voting is now open on the top 10 finalists who have all received free subscriptions to Hnry’s accounting services for a year, with the top three entries set to win a share of $25,000 cash.

James Fuller, CEO of Hnry, a company known for making financial administration easier for independent earners, says that while the awards were created and launched before the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in New Zealand, the decision was made to keep running the awards because now, more than ever, independent earning is on the minds of many people. Added to that, the cash prizes may make a very real difference to the winners under the current, and extremely challenging circumstances.

“Whether it’s because many people are working remotely, or because, unfortunately, contractors and freelancers have found themselves with a loss of work due to Covid-19, independent earning has become suddenly very pertinent,” James says.

“There are people from many backgrounds and industries looking to earn money through different means because the lockdown is affecting their primary income source. We decided to continue with the awards because they recognise so many different people and types of work - and the prizes may be able to significantly help someone during this time”.

Aside from the awards, Hnry is a New Zealand specialist when it comes to contractor and freelancer tax and financial administration. The business is already leading the way by providing information and clarity around financial or accounting matters relating to Covid-19, including the government wage subsidy and the approaching end of the financial year, James says.

“We’ve been helping hundreds of Kiwis so far as well as seeing the impacts from loss of work, and on the self-employed economy, the different types of work people may be taking on and how we adapt financially to the lockdown,” he says.

“As an online technology business, Hnry was able to adapt to the lockdown instantly, continuing to provide service to our clients, many of whom have been impacted and have required the government subsidy”.

 

