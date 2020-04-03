Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Russell McVeagh Promotes Property & Construction Expert To Partner

Friday, 3 April 2020, 9:31 am
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Property and construction expert Caleb Hensman has joined the Russell McVeagh partnership.

Caleb started at the firm as a solicitor in 2011, and following a stint overseas, progressed to the role of senior solicitor in June 2015 and senior associate in December 2017.

In that time, Caleb has established himself as a leading real estate and construction expert, advising clients on high value property transactions and construction projects.

Caleb's client base includes some of most established names in the industry, with Caleb having recently advised Goodman Property Trust and GIC (of Singapore) on the $635 million sale of the VXV Precinct in Wynyard Quarter, Auckland International Airport on its development of Foodstuffs' North Island head office and distribution centre, and Cedar Pacific on the acquisition and development of a number of student accommodation facilities in Auckland.

Russell McVeagh Board Chair Malcolm Crotty says he is thrilled for Caleb.

"Caleb has made a significant contribution to the firm and has proven himself to be a true leader. He's a highly regarded lawyer who is known for delivering exceptional results for his clients," he says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Russell McVeagh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 