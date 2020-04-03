Mitre 10 Launched Essential Goods Offering Online

Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd launches its online home delivery service for essential goods this morning: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/essentials.

The curated range available online is a core offering fitting the government’s definition of essential goods. Many products are unlikely to be obtainable elsewhere online. The range will enable people to carry out essential repairs and keep their homes warm, safe and healthy over the lockdown period and beyond.

Key categories include heaters, dehumidifiers, light bulbs and globes, hand tools, padlocks, firewood, batteries, sealants and silicones, work boots and gumboots, work wear, torches, spouting, down pipes, smoke alarms, child safety items, and small household appliances.

Throughout this period, the safety of the Mitre 10 team and customers remains paramount. Deliveries will be contactless and stores offering the service have committed to follow safety protocols and processes for picking and fulfilment in line with the Government’s Alert Level 4 requirements.

