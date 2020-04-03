Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Web Series To Help Businesses Get Through

Friday, 3 April 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA in partnership with ATEED and the Regional Business Partner Network has this week launched a free web series to help all businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The combination of videos and live webinars this week featured mental wellbeing for employers, retention and redeployment, employee leave and payroll.

Each week the EMA will be adding three 20-minute sessions to the series on its dedicated COVID-19 site on topics businesses are most asking about.

The EMA’s AdviceLine, is still fielding an unprecedented number of calls - up to 600 a day compared to the usual 120 - but is coping with the extra resources that have been added.

In the wake of the Government’s Business Finance Guarantee Scheme announced on Wednesday, the EMA has added an additional session to its web series for this week.

The Government scheme aims to help businesses with their cashflow and operating expenses in particular, and applies to those with annual revenue between $250,000 and $80 million.

They can apply to their banks for loans up to $500,000, for up to three years, with the Government guaranteeing 80 per cent of the risk, and banks 20 per cent.

Today the BNZ’s Karna Luke GM Growth and Performance, Partnership Banking at BNZ talks people through the scheme and how banks can help businesses and their people through this time.

One of the sessions in the web series next week features the EMA’s Head of Legal, Matthew Dearing, on restructure and redundancy and keeping your people at the heart of this process.

Available to all businesses, the web series will continue to respond to what businesses most want to know to help get them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 