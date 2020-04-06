Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Easing Queue Frustration And Anxiety - Kiwi Smart App Offers Life Raft For Essential Businesses

Monday, 6 April 2020, 8:16 am
Press Release: Tuipoint

Kiwi smart app, Tuipoint offers a life raft for essential businesses adapting to increased social restrictions with their virtual queue system
 


New Zealand tech start-up, Tuipoint is a smart queuing app (mobile and desktop) that allows customers to secure their queue placement and also prepay for their services, limiting all social contact. Originally built for barbers, the app is now in demand for all essential services, including healthcare, grocery and pharmacy services.

With essential services under unprecedented pressure from COVID19 and the escalated risk of the virus spreading to customers, patients, staff including health professionals at the front-lines, Tuipoint offers a solution to minimise human contact and businesses to operate safely.

Founder Matt Brooks says he is honoured he might be able to help inundated essential services adjust during this unprecedented time.

“No one could have predicted the changes we are facing. Our app allows essential services such as local vets, pharmacies, supermarkets, and clinics to continue to operate by restricting crowds, and offering real-time queue progress while keeping their staff and customers safe,” Matt Brooks added.

For non-urgent appointments, service providers can add a ‘join our queue' button to any website/Instagram/Facebook which is then linked through to the web app.

Customers can continue to monitor their status and are notified when their appointment or order is ready. This realtime transparency allows Kiwis to manage their schedules while distancing themselves from large groups of people and reducing the amount of human contact.

For all essential services, such as supermarkets, vets and pharmacies, Tuipoint can relieve the anxiety of facing large queues by instead monitoring queue placement from home or car.

Find more from Tuipoint on InfoPages.
 
 
 
