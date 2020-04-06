Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Greater Christchurch Retail Analysis - Week Ending 29 March 2020

Monday, 6 April 2020, 1:12 pm
Press Release: ChristchurchNZ

Peter Fieger and David Dyason; ChristchurchNZ economists

Retail spending values in Greater Christchurch for the week ending 29 March 2020 indicated an overall decline of 21.6 percent compared to the same week of the previous year.

Hardest hit were hospitality, accommodation, clothing, footwear and department stores with declines in excess of 82 per cent.

Supermarkets continue to exhibit increased business in dollar terms (up by around 30 per cent), albeit at a lower rate than in the previous week (up 53 per cent).

Retail typeWeek ending March 29; compared to same week last year
Food, liquor & pharmacies29.8%
Hospitality & Accommodation-82.2%
Fuel & Automotive-44.9%
Clothing, Footwear & Dept. Stores-82.6%
Home & Recreational Retailing3.7%
International-49.0%
Domestic-20.1%
NZ, all spending-22.7%

Spending pattern over time can be seen in Figure 1. It should be noted that the lockdown only partially covered the period of reporting. It is the expectation that these figures will be exacerbated in the coming week.

Figure 1

