Kemppi Expands Helmet Range With New Alfa And Beta E-series Welding Helmets And Respirators

Leading international welding equipment manufacturer, Kemppi, has launched its next-generation Alfa and Beta welding helmets and respirator models. The new e-series models provide excellent protection for arc welding, cutting, grinding, gouging and inspection processes. What’s more, they deliver refined performance, durability and comfort to suit various budgets.

The new e-series range has been designed using feedback from ‘active welders’ to deliver greater wearable value. Highly robust and durable, both the Alfa and Beta e-series models feature an impact-rated shell that is tough and strong, yet lightweight.

The spacious design of both the Alfa and Beta e-series accommodates eyeglasses and half masks, while also allowing good access to tight spaces.

Plus, several settings and features support easy adjustment for the best personal fit and extra welding comfort, including a comfort headband, integrated magnifying lens holder and an overall 20% weight reduction when compared to previous Beta models.

Users can also choose from new, optional leather neck and shoulder protectors.

Both Alfa and Beta e-series models include a flip-up welding lens that is perfectly positioned for pre and post-weld inspection. Plus, the lenses’ GapView feature is especially suitable for tacking and setting work. The large and clear impact grade inspection lens has a viewing are of 80cm2 and is certified to EN 175B and AS/NZS 1337.1. Users can choose from a wide range of welding lens options.

Alfa e-series

Starting at just 467g, the Alfa e-series welding helmets are Kemppi’s most lightweight and compact

face shields in its welding safety product range.

A durable, low-cost solution that provides protection for all general welding applications and grinding, the Alfa e-series welding helmets are equipped with either a passive glass welding lens or auto-darkening ADF welding lens.

Beta e-series

The Beta e-series has been designed for professional welders. Certified for welding, cutting and grinding according to EN175 B and AS/NZS 1337.1, the lightest model in the range weighs only 473g.

The range includes 3 models that are equipped with either passive or automatic ADF lenses. Fitted as standard on the Beta e90A and Beta e90 SFA models is the new SA60B ADF welding lens.

The SA60B ADF welding lens offers a 30% larger viewing area, excellent optical performance and brighter colours due to LiFE+ Colour technology. The lens measure 60mm x 100mm and features a welding shade range 3.5/5/9-13 with cutting and grind models. It is powered from a solar cell panel, supported by two replaceable CR2032 batteries.

The Beta PFA/SFA/XFA e-series respirators offer reliable protection from work-related, airborne

contaminants and are certified with a maximum inward leakage level of 2%.

The respirators provide cool and clean breathing air from either a PFU 210e battery powered filter unit, offering optimal freedom of movement around the workspace, or a supplied breathing solution, featuring RSA230 connection to a breathing source.

The release of the new e-series models in the popular Alfa and Beta range deliver lightweight comfort and protection for the face, eyes and lungs at competitive price points.

© Scoop Media

