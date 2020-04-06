Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand - a survival ‘bolt hole’

Monday, 6 April 2020, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Bayleys


View from the hill


Located safely at the bottom of the globe between Antarctica and Australia is the jewel of the pacific. Fewer than 5 million English-speaking ‘Kiwis’ inhabit a natural wonderland.

The United Kingdom is the same size but is crowded with 14 times more people. New Zealand is nearly twice the land area of New York but approximately
one-fourth the population.

Until recently it was a place the rich and famous bought property in case the rest of the world “became a box of birds”. However this year the country closed its doors and it is quite challenging to obtain permission to purchase property.

Andrew Martin, the founding chairman of both Smartfood inc and Annies inc in the U.S. became a Kiwi 20 years ago. He purchased Tauroa.com which has been described as a “Faberge Egg” of New Zealand property because it is a magnificent 700 acre sustainable organic farm, fruit orchard and nature preserve in Havelock North.

“We believe life is too precious to waste on stress, poor quality food, air, water, traffic, crowds... so, Carpe Diem,” Mr Martin said.

New Zealand has ample, and exceptional quality natural food and fresh water with a mild climate. People may not be able to choose from 40 brands of refrigerators, but they aren’t out to impress anyone with the fanciest new model.

Even the government is civilized and encourages multiple diverse opinions. New Zealand is the first country to give women the vote. Yes, there is some crime but few police carry, and very few citizens own, guns.

New Zealand is two large and several smaller islands. Andrew is retiring and selling Tauroa farm in the North Island to move to the south.

“We have enjoyed the north for 20 years, now it’s time to retire and explore the South Island,“ he said.

Both islands have world-famous mountains, fishing, beaches, skiing, native forests, fresh water rivers, exceptional outdoor recreation, and inspiring beauty. The complete lack of poisonous or dangerous animals or snakes creates an atmosphere without stress.

George Soros has called the NZ dollar “The Swiss franc of the Pacific”. A stable currency, well run government, and a strong egalitarian culture are reflected in the
strength and beauty of the ‘Kiwi culture’ and people.

“It is almost hard to believe a place like New Zealand still exists in this mad world. Well, it does. Just Don’t tell anyone,” says Mr Martin.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 