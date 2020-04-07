Chair Of Ballance Agri-Nutrients Retires In September

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Limited Chairman David Peacocke, is stepping down as a Director in September 2020 at the Annual Shareholders Meeting (ASM). Duncan Coull has been elected as the new Chair by the Board of Directors taking up the post after the ASM.

David a Waikato farmer and businessman has been a Ballance Director since 2005 and was elected as Chair in 2013.

“After 15 years, seven as Chair, this is a logical step in the Ballance board’s succession planning and I felt it was time to let someone else take up the challenge,” says David.

“Duncan is the right person to lead Ballance into our next phase , he brings a strong personal view that we need to work collaboratively as a sector to be future-ready.”

Otorohanga based Dairy farmer, Duncan Coull, was elected on to the Ballance Board in 2018. Previously a Chair of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Council, Duncan is experienced at representing farmers, and governing farming and food production businesses.

Duncan believes leadership requires vision, humility, empathy and trust in others to ensure that we invest our resources into activities that create the greatest value for shareholders.

People are central to the success of any organisation, and we are very fortunate at Ballance to have an extremely talented and passionate team focused on delivering value for our shareholders and customers.

“Our relationships with everyone from shareholders and customers to suppliers and regulators are extremely important to the success of our company and the agricultural sector,” says Duncan.

“Our farmers continue to adapt and rise to the challenge of increasing expectations of our consumers and communities, while at the same time making sure they are operating sustainably and optimising profitability. To keep our shareholders and customers ahead of the game, and for Ballance to continue to be a very strong cooperative, we need to be in tune with our farmers needs and continue to support and evolve with our farming sector.”

© Scoop Media

