Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Online EFTPOS In Store – True Contactless Payments

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 9:17 am
Press Release: Paymark EFTPOS

As many retailers look for new ways to reassure customers who are still able to shop in-store, contactless payments are being touted as one solution. By reducing the number of people handling EFTPOS terminals the hope is we can reduce the spread of the virus any further.

But that’s not always possible, with some retailers not equipped to use contactless payments at the terminal or some customers unwilling or unable to use contactless cards.

Paymark’s Online EFTPOS takes the idea one step further by removing the need for shoppers to interact with anything except their own phones.

Paymark CEO Maxine Elliott says customers don’t need to have a credit card to use contactless.

“There’s no need to use credit cards, customers can buy products using their own money direct from their own bank accounts. That’s great if you don’t have a credit card or if you want to pay from your home, and just drop in and pick up the product.”

Retailers have already been using Online EFTPOS for their web stores but many are starting to use it for in-store purchases as well. Customers can shop in-store and when making their purchase the retailer can use their own websites to conclude the transaction via Online EFTPOS. The customer approves the purchase through their own banks’ mobile apps and the transaction is completed with the minimum of contact.

“Retailers are starting to explore alternatives to their traditional shopping model and this is a critical component of the retail world during lockdown.”

Merchants who aren’t already set up to use Online EFTPOS can do so with no set-up cost. Already Paymark has over 200 merchants using Online EFTPOS and with ASB, Westpac, Co-operative and Heartland Bank already supporting it, now is the time to make in-store virtual shopping a reality.

“ASB was an early adopter of Online EFTPOS and we are really pleased that Paymark is ‘reinventing’ this payment innovation to support New Zealand retailers providing essential services. Online EFTPOS has always been a safe way to pay online but now it’s a safe way to shop in store. It’s a win win,” says Simon Tong, EGM Digital, Data and Brand, ASB.

For more on Online EFTPOS visit: www.paymark.co.nz /products/online-eftpos/

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Paymark EFTPOS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 