Opinion: TradeMe's Essentials Delivery

I am flabbergasted and appalled to see that Trademe have yesterday evening sent out an email (presumably to all users of their website) saying that anyone is now able to trade in ‘essential goods’ using a courier for contactless delivery. In no way can this be considered ‘safe’ as there is no way to monitor any of the health and safety procedures that an individual seller may take.

This makes absolutely no sense in regard to the efforts of New Zealanders to eliminate this highly contagious virus during the Level 4 shutdown. It flouts the Level 4 restrictions on the public not sharing anything whatsoever and can’t possibly comply with the requirements for Essential Services listed at https://www.mbie.govt.nz/…/coronavirus-…/essential-services/ which says that sellers must register with MBIE before conducting any sales and must have an NZBN number. It blatantly disregards the seriousness of a nationwide state of emergency pandemic declaration which remains in force at this time.

There is no mention in the Trademe guidance of how a seller might comply with the MBIE rules. If Trademe continue to allow such peer-to-peer transactions to take place this will allow the virus to be despatched all over the country between households within a matter of hours.

Trademe say: ”In order to comply with the Government requirements for selling essential items, we may need to provide MBIE with limited information about your trades such as your name and the item sold.” This can’t possibly comply with the guidelines which you have set out and made readily available for business and the public to be guided by. Trademe's wording gives the impression that they have not contacted MBIE, or at least have not yet had confirmation from them as to how they should proceed.

Trademe are clearly putting profits over public good. This kind of approach will only see the Level 4 restrictions stay in place for longer than they would otherwise need to and furthermore could result in unnecessary hospitalisations and/or deaths.

Jacinda Ardern has said that now is the time to strengthen, not weaken, our efforts against the spread of the virus to ensure that the lockdown is as effective (and as short) as it can be.

MBIE need to put an urgent stop to Trademe’s reckless behaviour before it wreaks havoc on the country’s efforts to eliminate the virus.

Sam Donald

Brooklyn

Wellington

© Scoop Media

