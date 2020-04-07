New Partnership To Support Tourism Sector Talent

Tourism Talent and Go with Tourism have formed a partnership to assist the New Zealand tourism and hospitality industry bounce back from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 when the recovery starts.

In an attempt to retain as much of the best talent as possible, Tourism Talent has partnered with Go with Tourism, sharing resources to create a searchable database on both their platforms of CVs from people in the sector who have been made redundant.

The partnership will see Tourism Talent’s knowledge and expertise in talent solutions for mid-level and senior roles in the tourism industry complimenting Go with Tourism’s reach and skillset in sourcing frontline talent. This will enable both organisations to collectively focus on redeployment and finding new roles at pace for those who lose their job now and in the future.

Tourism Talent co-founder Jason Hill says “It is critical we get as many people back into the tourism industry as possible when the recovery begins. The huge loss of senior talent is something that really concerns us, as without those people, there is no one to lead and make future hiring decisions”.

“Keeping as many people connected to tourism is paramount. We can’t offer immediate solutions, but we can commit that through this partnership we will do everything we can to support the industry bounce back when the time comes” Hill says

‘Please ask anyone being made redundant to reach out to us with their CV. We want to retain as many of these great people connected to tourism and ensure that in the future of our industry can come back better than ever”

Matt Stenton, Programme Director at Go with Tourism says, “we are delighted to partner with Tourism Talent to combine our skills, resources and networks to support the industry at all levels during these extremely difficult times”.

CV’s for Tourism Talent can be sent to Emma.crabtree@tourismtalent.co.nz and registrations online with Go with Tourism at www.gowithtourism.com

Go with Tourism is a government-funded organisation focused on building New Zealand’s tourism workforce. It has recently launched a free support service to assist our tourism and hospitality industry through COVID-19. www.gowithtourism.com

