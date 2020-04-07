Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Offers Staff Specialist Support

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s Special Assistance Team has been deployed to support the airline’s employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The airline’s Special Assistance Team (SAT) is made up of several hundred volunteers from throughout the airline and plays a vital part of Air New Zealand’s response to an emergency event. The team was most recently deployed to offer assistance following the White Island tragedy in December.

The airline is also supporting its staff through its dedicated Wellbeing Hub. The Wellbeing Hub provides information on financial support, managing anxiety, tips for self-isolation, working remotely, and protection from COVID-19. Staff are also able to access the airline’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which is an independent, professional support service that is available to all employees and their immediate family 24/7.

A digital Wellbeing Check In tool has also been developed. This sends a notification to all employees, asking about their health and wellbeing and giving them the opportunity to request a wellbeing check in from the airline’s Wellbeing team or their manager.

Air New Zealand General Manager People Safety and Aviation Medicine Darren Evans says this is no doubt a challenging time for everyone at Air New Zealand.

“To support Air New Zealanders during Alert Level 4, we have mobilised SAT members to provide welfare support to Air New Zealanders who are unwell or self-isolating without support or access to basic needs. This support means regular check-ins and delivering essential groceries or picking up medical supplies/prescriptions when required.

“COVID-19 has caused massive social change and sees us in an environment of uncertainty and disrupted daily routines. This will naturally have a big impact on our physical and mental health, so we’ve deployed a range of tools for our staff to access to help navigate the unsettling and uncertain times we are facing right now.”


Air New Zealand is also in the process of setting up the Āwhina Trust with the support of its union partners for the benefit of employees who are significantly impacted by COVID-19 and who are, or will be, struggling to manage day-to-day finances.

This fund includes money donated by Board members and the Executive as well as any payroll or leave donations made by Senior Leadership Team members. One-off grants will be made to the value of $750, depending on the need.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 