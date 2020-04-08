Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

An Essential Thanks To All Of New Zealand’s Essential Workers

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

For many New Zealanders, alert level 4 has meant staying at home. For those working in essential services however, it has meant heading out and working even harder to support the country during the lockdown period.

At ASB, we think these everyday Kiwi heroes deserve an essential thanks.

ASB has launched its #EssentialThanks campaign in the past few days: it is a way for Kiwis to show their support for our essential services across the country.

We’re calling upon everyone in New Zealand to post their #EssentialThanks messages on ASB’s social media. We'll use our digital billboards around the country to share these messages with those that are still out on the streets, commuting and travelling each day to support New Zealand through this time.

“The current situation created by COVID-19 around the globe and here at home is affecting each of us. For many people working in an essential service, that means going out into the community, often on the frontline, when most people are at home. They also need to ensure they protect their own loved ones from a day at work,” says ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt.

“To the Kiwis working in our supermarkets, or in food production and delivery; to our paramedics, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers; to those working in the financial services industry or working to keep our broadband running or any other essential service, we want to share our gratitude for the work you are doing to support all New Zealanders, and to keep our country running. This Essential Thanks is for you.

“Our ASB community would like to say a special thank you to St John as our community partner for the work its people are doing. April is usually St John annual appeal month, which is a crucial fundraising period, so its teams can continue to do amazing work. It’s great to be able to show St John how we can continue to support it in other ways through this campaign.

“So, New Zealand, please post your message on our social media channels, so we can share it with all essential workers. Together, let’s tell them what they do matters,” says Shortt.

Notes to editors:

The campaign, which went live over the weekend, has already had around 500 comments thanking essential workers across the country. It will run during the lockdown period.

To participate, you simply need to comment on ASB’s social media (Facebook or Instagram) with the hashtag #EssentialThanks. We’ll be picking a number of comments each day, and will be in touch to make sure you’re happy for your comment to be used on our billboards with a photo. This will then be posted on one of the digital billboards across the country, where it can be seen by our essential workers on their commute.

The campaign was created in collaboration with With Collective.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 