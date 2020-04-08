Regional Tourism Supports Planning For The Future Of Tourism

The Regional Tourism Organisations of New Zealand are supportive of the need identified by Minister Kelvin Davis and government to plan a better future for the visitor industry as communities across Aotearoa look to rebuild both the economic contribution that tourism can make to their economies and the vibrancy it brings that makes so many places in the country better ones to live.

“Many of the Regional Tourism Organisations and Economic Development Agencies that represent regional tourism interests already have a broad mandate provided by their funding Councils to participate in broader community engagement, place making, workforce development and economy building measures, each of which is critical to building a more sustainable tourism sector” RTNZ Chair, David Perks says.

Councils across New Zealand are already considering exactly how to revitalise and stimulate their local economies to recover from COVID 19; many have already announced measures they will take immediately.

“Regional Tourism New Zealand is ready and willing to join the Government in planning the future of tourism for New Zealand,” Mr Perks says.

“We have supported the Government’s own New Zealand-Aotearoa Government Tourism Strategy development, and the Destination Management Guidelines published earlier this year and we would look to build on the important recommendations these documents make. It is from within each of our regional organisations that direct contact with businesses in every community are maintained; almost every business in New Zealand is touched in some way by tourism from Air New Zealand to your local café and service station.”

RTNZ members recognise that planning must encompass the whole of tourism and know that for most regions domestic tourism has always been more important. The knowledge of domestic tourism and understanding of how to motivate Kiwis to travel is experience we look forward to bringing to the discussions that Tourism New Zealand will lead.

About Regional Tourism New Zealand

Regional Tourism New Zealand (RTNZ) is the name for the incorporated trust of 30 existing Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs).

It was established as a Charitable Trust in 2005, with the objects being to represent the interests of the collective RTO sector in New Zealand.

As the peak body for RTO’s RTNZ aims to encourage better coordination amongst RTO’s as well as ensuring collective RTO’s are engaged and consulted with on issues critical to the development of the regional tourism sector in New Zealand.

The activities RTNZ engages in include:

· Developing RTNZ submissions on issues and draft plans that impact the collective

· Providing advice and assistance to members

· Developing and maintaining ongoing relationships with stakeholder agencies

· Negotiation and execution of project-based funding contracts

· Managing and implementation of projects on behalf of RTONZ

· Coordination of media enquiries

· Advocacy of the RTO sector and the important role it plays in the New Zealand tourism landscape

