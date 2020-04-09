Mentors Needed As Businesses Re-boot After Virus Lockdown

Businesses are going to need to draw on as much expertise and advice as possible once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, and business mentors will be vital, Business Trust Marlborough manager Brian Dawson says.

The trust runs the Marlborough business mentoring programme, and Brian says more people are needed to be mentors for local business people.

All skills are needed, he says, but he is especially looking for people with accounting skills and knowledge of small business.

New Zealand is halfway through a four week-long lockdown, with only people working in essential services allowed to leave their homes to work. All domestic travel is banned, and the borders have closed. The lockdown appears to be limiting the spread of the virus nationally and it is expected that the level 4 lockdown will be lifted shortly.

Marlborough is fortunate that it is a district with many primary industry producers able to keep working during the lockdown, Brian says, but there are many other businesses in the district unable to operate. Operating after the lockdown will be different because of the virus and its lingering effects on society and the economy, and people will find that hard.

Businesses will need to call on others for help, and that’s where business mentors come in, Brian says.

Anyone interested in helping out as a business mentor can get hold of him through Business Trust Marlborough.

The mentor positions are voluntary, but mentors get a great deal of satisfaction by helping business owners and operators to achieve their best, Brian says.

Working from home during the lockdown, Brian is available to help businesses get assistance. He urges locals not to be shy and to take up the help being offered, whether it is Government support or mentoring. Businesses can make contact with the Business Trust if they want to talk through the assistance available.

“I encourage everyone to look at the COVID-19 information the Government has online at covid19.govt.nz and to see what help they can get for their businesses at this time.

“This pandemic is having a profound impact on the economy and we just don’t know how long it will last.



“The lockdown is for four weeks, but it is uncertain what measures will be in place after that and how businesses will be able to operate. We don’t know what the new normal will be like.”

© Scoop Media

