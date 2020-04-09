Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mitre 10 Launches Letterbox Makeover

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Mitre 10

As families around the country hunker down at home for an Easter ‘staycation’, Mitre 10 has issued a DIY challenge to the nation – the Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover.

New Zealand’s largest home improvement and garden retailer is inviting all those creative, not-so-creative and aspiring-to-be-creative types – in other words, all of us – to engage in a fun lockdown project, without leaving the safety of our home bubbles.

Using everyday materials found in the home, Mitre 10 wants to see New Zealand’s letterboxes looking their most spectacular. The Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover offers a project anyone can undertake and has the added benefit of providing something new for us all to look at on those daily neighbourhood walks.

With a total prize pool of $5000 worth of Mitre 10 Gift Cards, there are multiple prizes up for grabs each week, not to mention the associated glory of having a famous letterbox. It’s time to get creative, New Zealand.

The Mitre 10 Letterbox Challenge couldn’t be simpler to enter:

  1. Give your letterbox a makeover
  2. Photograph your made-over letterbox
  3. Post the photo in the comments of any Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover Facebook post or post to Instagram tagging @mitre10nz and including the hashtag #letterboxmakeover

Easy as.

Jules Lloyd-Jones, Chief of Customer Experience & Insights at Mitre 10 comments: “Our Mitre 10 Letterbox Makeover competition is not about perfection nor professional finishes. It’s about having some fun and providing a bit of inspiration and entertainment for our local communities during this challenging time. Think bold, weird, colourful, crazy – anything that brings a smile to your neighbours’ faces as they wander past.”

Winners will be selected weekly and prizes will be delivered after lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Visit the Facebook page (Facebook.com/Mitre10) or website (mitre10.co.nz/letterboxmakeover) for inspiration and information.

About Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd

Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd (“Mitre 10”) is a New Zealand co-operative with 84 locally owned and operated stores nationwide that employ more than 5,500 team members combined.

The country’s largest home improvement and garden retailer and one of the fastest-growing trade merchants, Mitre 10 has been a household name since 1974 and has been voted the most trusted home improvement retail brand in New Zealand several times

