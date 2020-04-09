Vodafone Boosts Connectivity For Rural New Zealanders During COVID-19 Lockdown

More connectivity for 539 Kiwis in Manawatu, Waimakirikiri, Selwyn, Central Otago and Clutha districts

Vodafone has switched on additional 4G mobile services in parts of rural New Zealand, which means more New Zealanders can stay connected during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The new cell sites are the latest in Vodafone’s commitment, as part of the Rural Connectivity Group, to bring forward world class 4G services for more Kiwis across Aotearoa during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.

These 5 new cell sites in five towns will radically transform access to communication services and will likely assist 539 rural Kiwis during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says, “With the entire country on lockdown, connectivity is more important than ever, and the telecommunications industry is pleased to work together to keep New Zealanders connected. The additional mobile connectivity will provide essential online access for remote working, at-home learning and entertainment while Kiwis spend more indoors.

“Vodafone is offering unlimited* data to our rural customers from midnight to 9am daily during the COVID-19 lockdown. This will allow customers to download Netflix or entertainment content at low-peak times ready for viewing the next day, so we can maintain connectivity for residents when internet traffic spikes and people are using the internet for work and learning purposes.”

Vodafone is working with Farmside, award-winning rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together.

