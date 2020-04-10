Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Safety Goes Online - Renew Your Site Safety Card/Passport Online

Friday, 10 April 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

Site Safe has responded to the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown by launching its first ever fully online course.

Site Safe Chief Executive Brett Murray says: "It’s critical that we get construction back in business as soon as possible once the COVID-19 restrictions are eased. Online learning gives construction businesses the opportunity to keep their workers engaged and up to date with health and safety while we wait out the lockdown.

"Now’s a good time for businesses to look at upskilling and getting on top of their training requirements - that way workers won’t face any delays when they go back out on site and the industry can hit the ground running."

The Passport Plus - Flexi (Online and Webinar) course is now available for registrations. Successful completion of the webinar coupled with two online modules will renew Site Safety Cards (Passports). The webinars will be run remotely and trainees will log on and take part in the two-hour group section of each course.

The webinars focus on the behavioural side of Site Safe’s training and aim to improve the behaviours known to improve on-site health and safety. Learners then add two online modules of their choice from any of the following topics: asbestos awareness, noise, worker health, manual handling, mobile plant, electricity, consultants: legislation and consultants: influencing safety.

Site Safe will be releasing further online and webinar-based options in order to provide ongoing choice for learners and businesses. Learners are encouraged to download the Site Safe app so they can receive their new Site Safety Card (Passport) electronically.

To register, go to sitesafe.org.nz

