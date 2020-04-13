Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Experiences For Kiwis In “Post Lockdown” Travel

Monday, 13 April 2020, 5:57 pm
Press Release: True NZ

Real B&Bs v AirBnBs

Post lockdown Kiwis’ travel options, both for holiday & business, will
be likely different for some time.

Staying at a “real” B&B will be a new experience for the majority of New
Zealanders.

TrueNZ Guides has been working with Bed & Breakfasts, Farmstays and
other small scale accommodation hosts for 20 years now. It has built a
solid community of some 380 such properties spread the length & breadth
of New Zealand.

Mike Raymer, Managing Partner of TrueNZ believes that Kiwis need to put
this type of accommodation firmly in their sights now.

Immediately the end of the lockdown is in sight, or at least a
relaxation of it allows kiwis to travel within the country again, TrueNZ
has a major campaign ready to launch promoting B&B stays.

He points out that a true B&B is vastly different from what has come to
be loosely termed an AirBnB, which is, in most cases really a bare
holiday rental, not a B&B at all.

In a true B&B you are the guests of resident hosts. You are likely to be
the only guests staying, which is surely far preferable from a physical
distancing perspective than, for example staying in a hotel.

Almost all B&B hosts take immense pride in the cleanliness and standard
of accommodation they provide. Much of what is on offer would easily be
classed 4 or 5 star accommodation. Spacious with quality beds, quality
linen, quality everything in fact, plus of course breakfast included
which in many cases is quite exceptional. Your privacy is respected.

Many B&Bs are conveniently located in main centers and holiday hot
spots. There are also many in spectacular locations with stunning outlooks.

Given the enormous range of B&B styles, from classic city homes to
beachside suites to isolated farm cottages, there are options for
everyone from business travellers to families and outdoor adventurers.

In the pre coronavirus world these treasures of New Zealand
accommodation went largely undiscovered by kiwi travellers, being filled
with overseas visitors instead.

In the post COVID-19 era Mr. Raymer believes kiwis will now discover for
themselves just how good these genuine B&Bs are and why so many
international guests have favoured them for so long.

In addition to the quality, even luxury, of the accommodation on offer,
the campaign TrueNZ is mounting encourages their community of B&Bs to
sharpen their pencils and make their accommodation available to kiwis at
considerably lower than normal tariffs.

As Kiwis turn their attention to getting out and about again, exploring
their own country Mr Raymer encourages them to take a good look at what
is available on sites like theirs featuring genuine B&B accommodation
These are easily found online just by searching online for a New Zealand
B&B.

Something business travellers should consider too.

