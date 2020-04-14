Union Launching NZ-Made Campaign In Infrastructure Projects

Maurice Davis, AWUNZ National Secretary and Union leader says, Shayne Jones and Phil Twyford have the opportunity to lead NZ into economic recovery.

All Infrastructure Projects need to require a “NZ Made first” component in the contracts to protect and nurture organic manufacturing.

We cannot simply return to life as normal after Covid-19. Countries around the world are looking at ways to get manufacturing back up and running and NZ should be doing the same.

Projects need to use local products in Infrastructure builds which will help the steel mill and sawmill industry. Lowest price tender cannot come at the cost of jobs for New Zealand jobs.

This may mean government support to reopen recently closed sawmills to provide added value into the industry.

