30 Day Strategic Plan Template Released By Waking Giants During Covid-19 Lockdown

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Waking Giants

Waking Giants have launched their 30 Day Strategic Plan Template as a tool to help small to medium sized businesses focus on continuing to drive their businesses forward during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Waking Giants Founder and CEO, Grant Difford says “Although these are extremely challenging times for the vast majority of businesses out there, this is a time where business owners can truly work on their businesses as opposed to working “in” it.”

He continues, “Our 30 Day Strategic Plan Template helps business owners get true focus on the activities in their business that drive growth and holds them and their team accountable to them. The 30 Day Strategic Plan Template includes a downloadable workbook and a step-by-step video walk-through so that users are able to get the full value out of the tool and are able to start driving their businesses forward straight away”.

“We want people to understand that strategy can be created and achieved on in a short time frame and that momentum can be created within 30 days which creates a sense of achievement, setting them up for their long-term goals. This strategic plan template is extremely relevant to achieving short term goals in these current Covid-19 uncertain times.”

The 30 Day Strategic Plan Template can be downloaded free here:
https://strategy.waking-giants.com/30-day-strategy-plan-template

Waking Giants help businesses and business leaders through Leadership, Strategy and Brand Strategy. For more information on Waking Giants and their services, visit: https://waking-giants.com/

