Ackama And Midas Infomedia Join Forces

Ackama and Midas Infomedia are excited to announce the beginning of a transition process where Midas Infomedia will join the Ackama Group. Together they have been looking at ways to better weather the challenges of the current crisis and of being an SME in New Zealand. The merger is a cash-free transaction designed to give stability to Rumi, staff, and clients over the long term.

Ackama is a provider of digital consulting and development services across a wide range of industries ranging from finance to government while Midas Infomedia is a specialist Data and BI (Business Intelligence) provider. Ackama has been delivering more data-heavy projects in the last year such as their work with Data Ventures at Stats NZ, and the growth of this as a capability has created an opportunity that Midas can slot into.

Rumi Shivaz, MD of Midas Infomedia says, "during the past six months, I have been actively looking for a complementary team to join forces with to increase our capacity and capability to better serve our clients. The biggest challenge was to find a team which is 100% aligned with my values as well as being commercially smart. I'm delighted and excited to be working with Breccan, Josh and the Ackama team to continue and grow the services both organisations provide to clients across Australia and New Zealand.

Breccan McLeod-Lundy, CEO and Founder of Ackama says, “we regularly meet great people who are running small businesses but are held back by the systemic challenges of being a small business. Not only is Rumi a great person but Midas has been working on problems we find genuinely interesting. This merger both creates the opportunity for us to broaden our capabilities in the data space and support Rumi to do more of the things he cares about and less focusing on the minutiae of running a small business.”

The transition will happen over the next two months with extra time allowed for transitioning staff and clients depending on the impacts of COVID-19. We expect clients to see benefits immediately as we broaden the services available from both companies.

This is a challenging time for everyone in New Zealand, and indeed the world, and there are so many ways for us to work together to create more resilient people, organisations, and countries. This merger is just one way of achieving that.

