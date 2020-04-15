Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fuji Xerox Enhances Business Automation Solutions With DocuSign Partnership

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Fuji Xerox

SINGAPORE and AUCKLAND, April 15, 2020 - Fuji Xerox has announced a new regional partnership today with DocuSign, the global leader in the eSignature market, to deliver DocuSign’s industryleading eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions. The partnership will see Fuji Xerox develop its direct sales and implementation services in New Zealand and across the APAC region.

The cloud-based solutions offer multiple advantages over manual processes, including reduced legal costs, easy contract renewal, reduced paper waste and improved organization-wide overviews of all current and past contract agreements – all while working from anywhere.

DocuSign’s Contract Lifecycle Management solution digitizes the entire process of contract execution, featuring a flexible, configurable workflow that allows users to automate even the most complex agreement processes. Implemented together, eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions allow users to expedite contract approvals securely with encrypted and secure digital signing while maintaining the true digital contract experience.

The combined deployment of eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions also create a secure, streamlined platform that unifies all business process. In addition, it provides tracked changes  functionality, reducing reliance on email and the associated risks of managing negotiations and contracts across multiple conversations.

Recent market trends have shown rapid expansion in the eSignature market, which is expected to grow by 39 percent in 2020. By leveraging eSignature software, businesses stand to benefit from 55-78 percent in total savings (Finances Online 47 Essential E-Signature Statistics: 2020 Market Share Analysis & Data.)


Modern Enterprise-grade Contract Lifecycle Management has also emerged as a priority for many businesses, and effective contract management is important to the commercial success of any business (Gartner. (2018). It Market Clock for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions).

“Fuji Xerox is an industry leader and the ideal partner for DocuSign to showcase how its software enables businesses to easily innovate old, manual paper-based processes and deploy a digital, paperless solution, from eSignature right through to contract automation and lifecycle management.

We are eager to work with Fuji Xerox to spearhead a global shift to more streamlined digital models of business processes,” said Brad Newtown, Vice President at DocuSign APAC.

“New Zealand businesses are rapidly moving to embrace business process automation, and we’ve seen keen interest across the board in our work with many of the country’s top organisations,” said Cameron Mount, General Manager of Fuji Xerox Enterprise Consulting. “DocuSign’s solutions fit neatly into our portfolio of automation offerings, enabling Fuji Xerox to provide a complete end-to-end digital solution.”

“The partnership with DocuSign underscores Fuji Xerox’s commitment to our customers in helping them communicate better through automation of their contracts and related documents,” said Amane Inoue, Corporate Vice President and Executive General Manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. “As more businesses make the shift to digitize their business processes, Fuji Xerox is well-positioned to stay ahead of the curve on enabling our customers with innovative and comprehensive solutions to help them improve efficiency, lower operating costs and transform manual processes.”

Xerox, Xerox and Design, as well as Fuji Xerox and Design are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xerox Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.

About Fuji Xerox New Zealand

Fuji Xerox has been operating in New Zealand for more than 50 years and is part of the Fuji Xerox group of companies, a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. The company partners with senior executives and business owners throughout New Zealand to help them find innovative and low-risk document and digital print solutions that drive greater agility, visibility, sustainability and overall efficiency.

For further information please visit www.fujixerox.co.nz

Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organisations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than half a million customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com.au, call +61 2 9392 1998, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2020. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks

