AgTech Hackathon

Pivoting around a global pandemic, the fourth annual AgTech Hackathon team is once again seeking ambitious problem solvers to ideate five Primary Industries challenges - albeit from their bubble.

Originally planned to be the last weekend of March as an active part of New Zealand AgriFood Week, the event was postponed due to COVID-19. True to creative and tech roots, the Hackathon is determined to go ahead but with a twist.

Introducing AgTech Hackathon Lite.

Event Manager Johnelle Hosking explains, “The challenge went live on April 15, calling for participants to choose one of our five Primary Industry challenges to explore and submit a viable solution to potentially solve that challenge by April 28th. One solution from every challenge will be chosen for our judges to choose an overall winner. The winner will receive $1,000 while the other top four entries will walk away with $250. ”

Participants are invited to enter as individuals, with friends, or join up with people online from all around Aotearoa to explore the challenges, research, and brainstorm solutions in an ideation process before finally entering their solution by the deadline.

Tech partner Amazon Web Services are going to do a live session for participants taking them through their own ideation process they use with their customers called ‘working backwards,’ which uses human centered design to develop problem solutions.

“As with past AgTech Hackathons, we will be utilising our specialist knowledgeable mentors to jump in and support participants by listening to ideas, giving feedback, answering any questions and giving sector insights allowing participants to form a solution,” Hosking says.

While the traditional AgTech Hackathon is closed to only 60 participants, this Lite event is open to anyone interested in exploring and submitting a solution.

AgTech Hackathon Lite will be hosted through HeroX, a crowdsourcing platform that hosts challenges from NASA and more. People interested can find out more information and accept the challenge HERE.

Linda Stewart, CEO of the Hackathon's Principal Partner CEDA says, “While the country is on lockdown and many of us are at home, we have an opportunity to help the Primary Industries. This sector hasn't stopped, and is more important now than ever so we're thrilled that the Lite event can bring together the brightest and most creative minds in New Zealand to work together and find real time solutions to unique problems faced across this vital sector.”

____________

Timeline

- 15th April Challenge live and entries open

- 28th April Entries Close

- 30th April Judging

- 1st May Winner announced





