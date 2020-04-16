Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SEEK New Zealand Employment & Salary Trends Report

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 12:55 pm
Press Release: SEEK New Zealand

Q1: January – March 2020

Impact of Covid-19 on NZ employment becomes clearer

16 April 2020, NEW ZEALAND

STATE OF THE NATION:

  • SEEK job ad listings have dropped, down -11.0% nationally compared to Q1 2019
  • Comparing Q1 2019 to Q1 2020;
  • Only four industries demonstrated job ad growth, being; Community Services & Development (16.0%), Government & Defence (8.4%), Farming, Animals & Conservation (3.2%) and Banking & Financial Services (1.6%)
  • Industries showing the greatest decline in job ads were Engineering (-24%), Science and technology (-22.8%), Sales (-21.9%), Call Centre & Customer Services (-19.4%) and Construction (-18.8%)
  • The average advertised salary in New Zealand is $82,576, up by 3.4%

STATE OF THE REGIONS:

  • Three regions saw job ad growth; Gisborne, Manawatu and Tasman, up 3.5%, 0.8% and 0.4% year on year to Q1 2020.
  • The rest of the country experienced a decline. Those areas hardest hit were: West Coast (-20.3%), Canterbury (-18.7%), Otago (-15.2%), Bay of Plenty and Marlborough (-12.6%) and Auckland (-11.8%).

The SEEK New Zealand Employment Report for Q1 2020 shows a downturn in job ads in comparison to the same period in 2019 with -11.0% fewer jobs advertised year on year.

SEEK New Zealand General Manager, Janet Faulding says: “The impact of COVID-19 on the employment market has been swift and extreme with quarter one showing an -11% decline in job listings compared to the same time last year. The drop in job advertising accelerated in March. Over 85% of job sectors on SEEK.co.nz have seen a drastic drop in listings advertised.

“While the drop has been dramatic and the impact on the employment market, significant, there is still some demand for workers.

“Community Services and Development continue to show a strong demand for workers, as is the agricultural sector (Farming, Animals and Conservation). New Zealand boasts an impressive primary sector that continues to function even during the lockdown. This is likely to be linked to regions such as Gisborne and the Bay of Plenty seeing a rise in job listings during this time,” says Ms Faulding.

SALARY TRENDS

New Zealand’s average advertised salary increased by 3.4% to $82,576. The greatest jump in advertised salary came from the regions of Gisborne, up 9.3%, Bay of Plenty up 6.6% and Taranaki up 4.8%. The major cities also posted advertised salary growth; Auckland up 2.8%, Canterbury up 3.2% and Wellington up 4.3%.

Table 1: SEEK advertised salaries January - March 2020 vs January - March 2019

Region

Percentage Change

(3me/3me annual)

Average advertised salary
Gisborne9.3%$73,840
Bay of Plenty 6.6%$77,368
Taranaki4.8%$81,766
Hawkes Bay4.6%$71,218
Wellington4.3%$90,684
Waikato 3.7%$76,927
Manawatu3.6%$71,710
Canterbury3.2%$77,878
Otago3.0%$73,440
Auckland2.8%$84,128
Southland2.5%$70,204
West Coast2.2%$73,788
Northland-0.5%$70,618
Tasman-1.5%$70,634
Marlborough-2.6%$68,290

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SEEK New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 