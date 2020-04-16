Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Infracom Pleased To Hear Construction Work To Recommence At Level 3

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Infrastructure Commission

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga (Infracom) is pleased to hear this afternoon’s announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about recommencing construction work once New Zealand reaches Level 3.

"We applaud the Government’s decision to get the construction industry moving again," says Infracom Chair Alan Bollard. "Continuing to improve our infrastructure will be an important part of economic revitalisation during the pandemic and the construction sector employs many people.

"Behind the scenes Infracom is also continuing work on the 30-year strategy for infrastructure, which has begun with an infrastructure needs assessment. We support the short-term ‘shovel ready’ projects that the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group and Provincial Development Unit are identifying and it’s essential that long-term thinking continues alongside this."

