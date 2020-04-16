Century 21 award winners named





Derryn Mayne



Century 21 New Zealand has announced its real estate winners for the first quarter of 2020, which saw one of its newest offices taking a starring role.

“Century 21 Local Realty in Papakura had a great start to 2020 after franchise owners Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon only opened their doors late last year. Their team exudes incredible energy and professionalism. Despite the lockdown, they’ve remained very active with their buyer and seller relationships and their digital marketing,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Papakura’s Local Realty won Top Office for the Quarter for both (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). While Local Realty salesperson Kevin Ratnayake won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for both GCC and Units. He was a Platinum sales award recipient, as were Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon.

Also featuring prominently in Century 21’s first quarter awards was The Moshi Group Real Estate Team in Wellington Central. Alen Moshi took out Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC and Units, and a Platinum sales award.

Bronze sales awards went to Ivan Rakich and Keith McNair (Darrak Realty, Albany); and Mark Lee (Edwards Realty, Botany Downs).

The Silver award recipient was Tim Kearins (Premier, Palmerston North).

Gold awards went to Ian Pepper (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); Gary Matthews (Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); Barney Cornaga (Darrak Realty, Albany); and Christine Stevens (Stevens Realty, Mangakino).

Property Manager of the Quarter was won by Vicki Southgate of Edwards Realty in Botany Downs.

Property Management Office for the Quarter under 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with less than 250 managements) went again to Collett Realty in Unsworth Heights, while Sunrise Realty in Meadowlands won Property Management Office for the Quarter over 250.

Ray Crombach of Gold Real Estate in Manurewa won a Quality Service Award, while Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Raewyn Brock of Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu. Robyn McGuire of Rural & Residential Real Estate in Huntly won Personal/Sales Assistant of the Quarter.

“Our Century 21 franchises throughout New Zealand are well placed to weather the inevitable headwinds, helped by many of our offices having very strong property management portfolios. We went into lockdown with all the real estate fundamentals looking up and housing stock in clear demand. The industry will rise again,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz





© Scoop Media

