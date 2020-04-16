Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Good News For Economy In Level 3 Restrictions – Retail NZ

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

It is good news for the economy and for consumers that more retailing will be permitted when we move to level three, according to Retail NZ.

“Retail NZ has been advocating for the e-commerce and click and collect services to be allowed, providing that they can be done safely, and it is good news for consumers, retailers and the economy as a whole that these will be permitted when New Zealand eventually moves to level three restrictions,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive, said today.

“The retail sector is focused on domestic consumption and can play a key role in helping reboot the New Zealand economy. Online trading, and the provision of click and collect services are a key means by which we can start getting things going again. Retailers are now in a position where they can begin planning for a level three world, with greater clarity around what is permitted. Businesses will now be thinking about how to manage social distancing and hygiene requirements in workplaces, making sure they have online fulfilment organised to meet customer needs, and establishing an online presence if they don’t already have one.

“There are situations where a broader range of physical stores could be operated safely, but the Government has not yet moved to permit this to happen. Retail NZ will continue to be discussing these issues with Government over the coming weeks.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 