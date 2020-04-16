Good News For Economy In Level 3 Restrictions – Retail NZ

It is good news for the economy and for consumers that more retailing will be permitted when we move to level three, according to Retail NZ.

“Retail NZ has been advocating for the e-commerce and click and collect services to be allowed, providing that they can be done safely, and it is good news for consumers, retailers and the economy as a whole that these will be permitted when New Zealand eventually moves to level three restrictions,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive, said today.

“The retail sector is focused on domestic consumption and can play a key role in helping reboot the New Zealand economy. Online trading, and the provision of click and collect services are a key means by which we can start getting things going again. Retailers are now in a position where they can begin planning for a level three world, with greater clarity around what is permitted. Businesses will now be thinking about how to manage social distancing and hygiene requirements in workplaces, making sure they have online fulfilment organised to meet customer needs, and establishing an online presence if they don’t already have one.

“There are situations where a broader range of physical stores could be operated safely, but the Government has not yet moved to permit this to happen. Retail NZ will continue to be discussing these issues with Government over the coming weeks.”

